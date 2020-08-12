Ghana has recorded 168 new Covid-19 cases raising the national Covid-19 tally to 41,572.

These were samples that were taken from the period July 29 to August 7 but reported from the lab on August 8, according to the Ghana Health Service website.

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases currently stand at 2,029 and 39,320 people have recovered/discharged.

However, eight more people have died, raising the country’s death count to 223 the GHS said.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 20,749; Ashanti Region – 10,393; Western Region – 2,818; Eastern Region – 1,972; Central Region – 1,749; Bono East Region – 689; Volta Region – 626; Western North Region – 568; Northern Region – 454; Bono Region – 439; Ahafo Region – 428; Upper East Region – 282; Oti Region – 211; Upper West Region – 88; Savannah Region – 62; North East Region – 9