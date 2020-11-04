Four more persons have died in Nigeria from Covid-19 related causes on Tuesday, while 137 new cases of infections were reported.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the data and warned about imported Covid-19 from returning travellers.

The data showed almost 100 per cent increase in infections in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 72 cases were reported, with Lagos accounting for 51.

Lagos was still in the virus grip on Tuesday, reporting 60 of the new cases.

Abia followed with 21 cases, FCT Abuja 18 and Rivers 13.

“Till date, 63,173 cases have been confirmed, 59,634 cases have been discharged and 1,151 deaths have been recorded in 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said