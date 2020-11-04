Nigerian singer, 2Face and Annie Idibia’s second daughter, Olivia has been seen dancing excitedly after undergoing a successful leg surgery in Dubai.

Olivia’s mum shared videos of her undergoing surgery on her official Instagram page yesterday, November 3.

According to reports by Gistreel.com, the mother revealed she could not sleep for almost 48 hours while watching her daughter undergo surgery.

She, however, said she was consoled that her daughter is strong and brave and shared a heartwarming video of Olivia dancing after the successful leg surgery.

She wrote: “It’s definitely not easy being a mum! But with a brave, strong kid like Olivia, it becomes the most enjoyable duty in the entire world!

“Haven’t slept for almost 48 hours but looking at how brave she is, how she manages to take all the pain with a smile, I don’t even care! My entire world in a tiny smart six-year-old.”