Former news presenter of popular radio station in Ghana, Adom FM has joined the ‘stay-at-home’ campaign as reports of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase worldwide.

Akosua Sarfowaa Kentimpo, currently living in New York in the United States of America (USA), shared chilling stories of how people who breached the lockdown measures are paying with their lives.

“When the state authorities announced the lockdown, people ignored it and were still going out. Now, the virus is killing over thousand people daily,” she stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

She indicated that, for the past two weeks, hospitals, especially in New York are groaning under the weight of the pandemic.

What is even scary, the former Adom FM staff said is many people with coronavirus don’t show any sign.

“I’m very scared because most people with the virus in New York don’t know so for the past weeks, I am home with my family,” she said.

If even Unites States (US) deemed the world’s most powerful nation is struggling, Akosua Sarfowaa wondered how Ghana would manage the situation if it gets out of hand.

“I’m surprised at the behaviour of Ghanaians who are loitering in the streets. Ei! we play too much,” she said.

She begged the citizenry to take a cue from what is happening in the US and change their bad attitudes.

Meanwhile, in New York alone, currently the epicentre of US outbreak, 12,226 people remain hospitalised, an increase of 1,297 in the past 24 hours, more than 3,000 of them in intensive care, a report by Aljazeera said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state accounted for more than 83,000 of the total coronavirus infections and 1,941 of the deaths.

Neighbouring New Jersey was the second-hardest hit state, with more than 18,000 cases and 267 deaths.

Authorities are racing to build temporary hospitals in locations including Central Park, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a cruise ship terminal and a sports complex to handle an expected surge in patients.