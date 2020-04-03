Ranking Member on Parliament’s (MP) Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is not happy with the way the government is handling the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He claimed the government is doing more talking than putting into action the plans it has enumerated to curb the spread.

“Government must quit the long talk and hit the ground running,” Mr Akandoh, who is also Member of Parliament for Juabuso constituency, said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He indicated that, many healthcare workers, especially at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are at risk, especially now that the virus is spreading at the community level.

The Juaboso MP explained that, these front-line health workers don’t have the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as it is being claimed by the government.

“Many health professionals are calling us for PPEs but the Ministry of Health has sent words by mouth to hospitals that they should provide holding centers without adding any money to the instruction,” he noted.

The Health Committee Ranking Member bemoaned how he has had countless calls from distraught frontline health workers who are crying for PPEs.

Mr Akandoh urged the government to treat his concern as urgent to avert any strike action.