More than 200 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

Four new deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total tally to 48.

While the recovery rate is very encouraging, total case count has gone up to 9,910.

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,436 cases, followed by the Ashanti with 1,734 cases.

Western region’s total figure is now 769. Central has 489, Eastern 166, Volta 102, Western North 74 and Upper East 42.

The rest are Northern region 37, Oti 28, Upper West 22, Bono East seven, North East two, Savannah one and Bono one.

The Ahafo region has still not recorded any case.