Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor, has urged Ghanaians to adhere to the guidelines given by health experts to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Three months on, the virus continues to have a toll on life all over the world. Today, Covid-19 has infected more than 277,000 people and has killed over 11,000.

The Black Stars head coach has, thus, added his voice to the prevention campaign and has charged all Ghanaians to follow the numerous guidelines put out by health experts.

“Sometimes it is difficult to explain what is going on but in these trying times no one will save us but ourselves, we ourselves must walk the talk.

“There are numerous guidelines given to us by health experts to adhere to. Our please to you is to follow them and stay safe”, coach Akonnor stressed.

