Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the availability of data plays a significant role in Ghana’s battle against Covid-19.

Dr Bawumia, who visited the Covid-19 call centre Thursday, indicated that data gathering puts the country ahead of the pandemic that continues to wreak havoc in its wake.

“Government runs on information and information produces data and this data is analysed to take decisions based on them.

“So the setting up of this centre is very important because government needs to hear from the people on the issues that concern them,” he stressed.





He told staff of the centre that their job is very crucial to government, hence must always exhibit professionalism whilst on duty.

“Information is key and the work that is being done here is collecting a lot of information that will allow government to be able to track, test and treat people with Covid-19. And I believe that it is a very key weapon that we have in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

The Vice President also urged citizens to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to contain its spread.





“Nobody should take this Covid-19 lightly. President Nana Akufo-Addo has put in place very critical easures that are helping us in this fight. Restrictions, the lockdown, social distancing,” he said.

As part of his visit at the call centre, Dr Bawumia responded to a call from one Eno Mary; a resident of Bawjiase around Kasoa in the Central region.

He then forwarded the complaint to the Ghana Water Company Limited.