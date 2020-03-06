The outbreak of the deadly CONVID-19, also known as coronavirus, is having dire consequences on socialisation, especially at state gatherings.

ALSO READ:

Thankfully, Ghana has not recorded any case of this virus but precautions are being taken to ensure Ghana does not suffer the fate of many countries across the world.

Leadership by example, President Akufo-Addo is already putting into practice measures rollout by the World Health Organisation to curb the spread.

At the 63 Independence Day anniversary celebrations, the President did not shake hands with any of the dignitaries including Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II due to coronavirus fears.

President Akufo-Addo rather bowed to the amusement of many gathered at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Watch video above: