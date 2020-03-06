Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is appealing for calm after the facility reported another case of suspected coronavirus infection, Thursday afternoon.

A statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, said there is no cause for alarm.

He said the patient, the latest suspected coronavirus patient, a lady who arrived in Ghana recently from New Jersey in the United States, is stable.

“Staff members are entreated to remain calm and be mindful to wash their hands regularly and observe good respiratory etiquette,” the statement said.