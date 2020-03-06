Ghanaian international, Samuel Tetteh, has won Sky Sports top award for his goal-scoring heroics in the Austrian League for his superb strike last weekend.

The LASK Linz wing-wizard was on target as his side ran out 5-1 victors against Hartberg.

Tetteh scored in the 80th minute.

The 23-year-old prevailed with 45 per cent of the votes, ahead of Fountas with 28 per cent.

READ ALSO

The former WAFA forward has been in great form for LASK LINZ domestically and in Europe.

The 23-year-old has made 29 appearances, amassing five goals and six assists for LASK this season.

He is on a season-long loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

He will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring heroics against Manchester United in the Europa League.