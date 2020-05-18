Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, says Ghanaians should brace up for more COVID-19 recoveries as some 1,500 patients are on the waiting list to be declared free from the disease.



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock when the country’s COVID-19 recoveries recorded massive jump from 670 to 1,754 on Saturday with 1,084 new recoveries.



This massive increase of recoveries set tongues wagging with cynics calling for further and better particulars.



Former President John Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, expressed doubts about the figures and called for probe.

She posted on Twitter: “How the hell did 790 more people recover overnight? We need to put these numbers to strict proof.”



Ghana currently has 5,735 confirmed cases and 1,754 recoveries with 29 deaths according to latest update.



Last Friday, May 15, 2020, Ghana recorded some 1,460 recoveries from an initial figure of 670; raising eyebrow with Mr Mahama’s aide questioning the figures.



But Dr Nsiah-Asare, a former Director-General of Ghana Health Service, said the Covid-19 recoveries recorded on Friday and Saturday were just a tip of the iceberg as more good news is in the offing.



He said the recovery is a process and not an event.