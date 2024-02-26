The Institute for Energy Security (IES) and the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) have urged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to disclose the sanctions imposed on the Chinese-owned Sentuo Oil Refinery (SORL).

Expressing concerns on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the two energy think tanks criticized the NPA for what they perceive as leniency towards Sentuo Oil Refinery’s operations.

They highlighted issues such as operating without the required permit and supplying fuel of questionable quality.

COPEC and IES also threatened legal action to compel the refinery to comply with regulations. They also called for an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) into the refinery’s activities.

However, the NPA refuted claims of favoritism towards Sentuo Oil Refinery, stating that it has consistently enforced industry regulations fairly.

Unsatisfied with the NPA’s response, COPEC and IES issued a counter-statement demanding transparency.

They urged the NPA to publicly disclose the full extent of sanctions imposed on Sentuo Oil Refinery.

“To proceed, the IES and COPEC is requesting of the NPA to make public the full stream of sanctions imposed on SORL since it released the unwholesome products onto the Ghanaian market as the said products are believed to be off specification,” portions of the statement said.

“Finally, the NPA must be made aware of the fact that any such sanctions on the Chinese refinery must factor due and appropriate compensations to both Association of Oil Marketing Companies and its members affected by the bad fuel and its attendant challenges on their facilities as well as the consumers who patronized these products and are currently grappling with one issue or the other on their engines,” the statement further added.

Man caught red-handed having sex with donkey