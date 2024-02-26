President Akufo-Addo has assigned additional responsibilities to certain Ministers to address vacancies within various Ministries lacking substantive ministers.

The President on Wednesday, February 14, conducted a reshuffle that involved removing certain ministers from office while reassigning others to different ministries.

The interim Ministers will be in charge of their respective ministries until the substantive ministers have undergone vetting by Parliament.

Among these changes is the appointment of Railway Minister John Peter Amewu to temporarily oversee the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry until Lydia Seyram Alhassan completes her vetting process, which has yet to be determined.

The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey has been tasked with managing the Greater Accra Region until Nii Kwartei Titus Glover assumes the role of Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who has been appointed as the Minister of Works and Housing, will continue to carry out the duties of the Information Ministry until his former deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar, undergoes vetting and receives approval from Parliament.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in addition to her role as head of the Communications Ministry, has been tasked with leading the Health Ministry until Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye assumes the position officially.

Osei Bonsu Amoah will temporarily oversee the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry until the substantive Minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, is approved.

Meanwhile, Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, will manage the Oti region temporarily.

Hawa Koomson, currently serving as the Fisheries Minister, will take charge of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection until Darkoa Newman assumes the role.

Similarly, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, will temporarily oversee the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation until Ophelia Quansah Hayford assumes the position.

This decision aligns with the government’s objective to improve administrative efficiency and performance across ministries.