Former Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah (rtd) has reacted to the decision by the Ghana Police Service to withdraw his interdiction.

In an interview on Angel FM on September 17, 2023, COP Mensah defended his reputation and downplayed the significance the interdiction would have had on him.

When asked about the impact of his interdiction, COP Mensah said “have you ever seen an interdiction that has been withdrawn in less than 12 hours before?”

The interviewer continued to press the former police officer about the withdrawal and its potential effects on him, but he stated that “they don’t know what they are doing.”

Here is an excerpt from their conversation:

COP Mensah: God has truly blessed me; there are no obstacles in my retirement.

Host: Despite the interdiction and its subsequent withdrawal?

COP: Have you ever witnessed an interdiction being lifted within 12 hours?

Host: That’s why they say, “all die-be-die.”

COP: God has blessed me.

Host: But didn’t this have any negative impact on your retirement plans? Didn’t it affect you in any way?

COP: If there was an impact, then you simply need to address it. Once it’s addressed, there’s no more impact.

Host: But in this case, they didn’t address it; they just suspended it with the possibility of reinstating it.

COP: They don’t know what they are doing.

The Ghana Police Service had initially announced the interdiction of three senior police officers, including COP George Alex Mensah, Supt George Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Gyebi, over their involvement in the leaked audio plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

However, in a statement dated September 7, 2023, the Service reversed its decision to interdict them to avoid interfering with an ongoing parliamentary probe into the matter.

