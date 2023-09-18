The Director General Technical of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex George Mensah, has officially retired from active service.

The Commissioner’s retirement was due on Friday, September 15, 2023.

He took to Facebook to announce the milestone as he expressed gratitude to all those who supported him during his tenure.

He thanked service and the country at large for the opportunity, quoting Revelations 21:6.

The scripture reads; He said to me, ‘It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End.

In a related development, he took to his official page on Sunday, September 17, to celebrate himself as he marked his 60th birthday.

COP Alex Mensah during his over 30 years of service served in various positions until he proceeded on a terminal leave pending retirement.

However, he became a subject of public discourse following a leaked tape which indicted him in an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare.

COP Alex Mensah (Rtd) was summoned before a parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating the matter.

He made damning allegations against Dr Dampare describing him as the worst IGP Ghana has ever had.

