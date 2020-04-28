Mother of twins who were kidnapped in Ojoo area of Ibadan in Nigeria has sent a touching message to the abductors.

In the emotionally laden video, the woman told the kidnappers to consider the number of years she has had to wait before she had the kids.

As she spoke, she kept sobbing as she gestured pleadingly and totally broke down in tears.

The mother also assured the kidnappers of giving them whatever they wanted as her husband was willing to do so.

Towards the end of the video, she said: “Please return my kids, I don’t have anybody except God. Consider the labour pains I went through and return them.”

The twins were said to have been kidnapped on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Watch the video below: