Ex-Ghana international, Felix Aboagye, has named Nana Sam Brew Butler and the late Alhaji Ibrahim ‘Sly’ Tetteh as two figures who influenced his career.

He played for Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek and has credited the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chief (Brew Butler) for ensuring he was a regular in the various national teams during his reign as FA boss.

He represented Ghana between 1994 and 2000. He was a member of the 1996 Atalanta Olympic Games squad and also featured at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mr Butler is an astute veteran football administrator who once served as Chairman of the GFA.

“I like Nana Brew Butler… when he was FA Chairman, I was most times invited to okay for the national teams,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I was called up to play U-20, U-23, Black Stars, almost every two weeks I was called up to represent a national team.

“He promised to give me an award so I really like him. He’s currently at Ebusua Dwarfs and I still revere him.

“I would love him to honour that award promise because no one has ever honoured me for my exploits.”

The 44-year-old also highlighted the impact Mr Tetteh had on his life as a footballer.

The former Liberty Professionals boss managed his football career. He has credited Mr Tetteh for establishing him to the extent that he has continued to thrive even after hanging his boots.

“And then Alhaji Sly Tetteh, (May His Soul Rest in Peace ) if not because of him, I would have been struggling now,” he narrated.

“He really helped me, his advise and buying houses for me. His investment in me is showing today.

“It’s not everyone that has a manager like (Alhaji) Ibrahim Sly Tetteh who will lift your spirit position you to survive even after your football career when you have house and enjoy with your family.

“So as for Sly Tetteh, I cannot forget him, though he’s no more with us, his memory and legacy still lives on and his spirit still lives with us,” he concluded.

He made a career in club football representing top sides in Egypt, Greece (Olympiacos), India, UAE and Kuwait.

He is currently serving as Yaw Acheampong’s assistant at Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.