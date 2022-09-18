Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga, has completed a move to Egyptian Premier League club, Al Masry.

The promising forward has signed a deal until 2025.

The Cameroonian attacker joined the Ghana Premier League club before the start of the 2021/22 league season and went on to become a star for the side

Mbella in his debut season scored 21 times for the Porcupine Warriors and led the side to annex the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Courtesy of his outstanding displays in the Ghana Premier League, several clubs attempted to sign Franck Mbella Etouga this summer.

Despite several failed moves, the highly-rated striker has finally sealed a move to join Egyptian outfit Al Masry.

The striker has been signed for a fee of $400,000 according to sources.

The 22-year-old striker will receive $25,000 as a monthly salary.

Mbella was left out of Asante Kotoko’s pre-season squad ahead of the new 2022/23 Ghana football season.