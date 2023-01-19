Some continuing students of the University of Ghana (UG), have been left stranded on campus following the university’s new residential policy.

In a video posted by Joy News on social media, some students were captured sleeping in the open space of the parking lot on the bare floor.

This comes after management of the university introduced a residential policy which directed continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall to be assigned to other residential facilities on campus following recent clashes between the two feuding halls.

Following the new accommodation policy, some affected students of the Commonwealth Hall were spotted sleeping in an open area that looks like a parking lot in front of the hall.

