The government is yet to release funds for maintenance of students at Public Colleges of Education in the country.

President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education, Emmanuel Nyamekye, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

According to him, the government, since the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic year in January, has not released funds for students’ maintenance, including feeding; a situation he said has made life unbearable for them.

“From first semester, we have not received any money and have already started the second semester. We thought it was because of the transition process which delayed it but after two months, we saw nothing. We are in the third week of the second semester and we have still not received funds from the government,” he lamented.

Mr Nyamekye told the show host, Kwesi Asempa that principals of the various Colleges have tried their best to manage the situation to date.

He noted that suppliers of food items owing to the development have, as far back as the first semester, ceased supplies due to arrears owed them.

“Once the suppliers fail to supply, there’s very little we can do under the circumstance.

“We cannot go to the open market because our suppliers have the trump card and until we get some money to at least appease them, they would not give us any food items and when that happens, we can’t feed our students,” he disclosed.

Mr Nyamekye said after deliberations with stakeholders, the government has assured to make available grants this week and hoped they will fulfill their promises.