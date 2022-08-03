The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission says it has successfully completed drafting modalities for the payment of the Conditions of Living Allowance (COLA) to all public sector workers.

Demands for COLA resulted in weeks of labour agitation and industrial actions leaving government to commit to paying workers 15% of their salaries.

The workers had argued worsening economic conditions had rendered their current salaries inadequate.

Government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission managed to beat down the 20% demand to 15% effective July 1.

Workers are, however, yet to receive the money.

Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Benjamin Arthur, told JoyNews that payment will commence soon.

“We are certain that government will implement it. So nobody should have doubts. As soon as possible. Realising the money in your pocket, we are working on the schedule, and I am sure, maybe in about two weeks to three weeks’ time, government will come out public with the exact date.

“That has been done and it will have to be communicated to organised labour.”

