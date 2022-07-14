After a back and forth between striking labor unions and government the two parties have now agreed on a 15% Cost of Living Allowance to be paid to all public sector workers.

It takes retrospective effect from July 1, 2022.

Earlier JoyNews‘ sources said the cause of delay in agreeing on a percentage was intermittent caucus meetings on proposed percentages by government’s side.

But the Unions, per what JoyNews is learning, stood on their grounds for a 20% COLA.

ALSO READ: