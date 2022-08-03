Ibrahim Imoro
Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman have agreed a deal to sign Ibrahim Imoro from Asante Kotoko, Joy Sports have reported.

According to a report, the left back is joining the side for a fee worth $410,000.

The promising defender is expected to undergo a mandatory medical on Tuesday, August 2 with the Sudanese club before the deal is finalised.

Imoro, who scored two goals and provided more than eight assists in the league last season will pocket $10,000 per month.

Al Hilal will pay an initial fee of $150,000 upfront for the 22-year-old.

However, that fee could rise to the region of $400,000 should the 2021/22 Sudan Premier League winners and Imoro reach some achievements.

The most significant chunk of the add-on fee will be paid to Kotoko if Al Hilal Club wins the CAF Champions League with Imoro playing a notable role.

The former Karela United defender joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2019 and helped the team win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title by providing the most assists.

Imoro recently traveled with the Black Galaxies to Benin as the team progressed to the final round of the CHAN qualifiers.




