The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region is peeved about recent power outages in the area.

Eric Tetteh is convinced the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is deliberately denying them electricity as punishment for non-payment of bills.

Yilo and Manyo Krobo have been without electricity for the past one week after they were restored to the national grid.

This comes after some residents in a community at Manya Krobo allegedly tampered with ECG transformer in the area.

Their action, according to Public Relations Officer of ECG, Tema Region, Sekyiwaa Mensah, triggered some interference in their system.

She explained that, some residents tapped directly into their transformer for power leading to system breakdown.

Even worse, she said is attack on staff of ECG who were in the community to fix the tampered transformer.

“If there is an unauthorised interference in our system, shutting down becomes a precautionary measure. We want to save lives and property,” the ECG PRO said.

She said their staff will only return to site to restore power if their security is guaranteed.

But the MCE for Yilo Krobo on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, said ECG has been very unfair to them.

Having cooperated to have prepaid meters fixed in his area, he said officials of ECG should have exempted them during the outage.

“I feel disappointed and slighted by the action of ECG. They didn’t even tell him before putting off the lights,” he fumed.

Mr Tetteh could not fathom why people at Yilo Krobo will be punished for the sins of few recalcitrant people in the area.

“If only two communities are giving them [ECG] problems, why don’t they isolate that area and give the rest power,” he said.

The Yilo Krobo MCE said the effect of the power outage is devastating because it is affecting revenue of the Assembly.

Mr Tetteh expressed his willingness to protect ECG staff in the area from any attack to enable them restore power.