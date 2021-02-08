Former coach for Asante Kotoko, Isaac Boateng, popularly known as, Coach Opeele, has described Hearts of Oak’s performance against Legon Cities as shameful.

According to him, though the Phobians have been struggling to win their matches in the ongoing Ghana premier league, Sunday’s performance has been their worst.

Commenting on the club’s performance on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports show, Opeele said the Phobians, who are currently 9th on the league table with 17 points, were expected to win despite their poor run.

He noted that especially when it was a home match against a team that is equally struggling to survive and also coming into a game on the back of a two-game losing streak.

Hearts drew 1-1 with Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 13 games. However, he said that Manaf Umar’s attitude towards the penalty awarded in the 15th minute of the game was bad and shouldn’t be encouraged.

‘’You kick a penalty standing very close to the ball like that with this attitude. Why are you Ricardo?’’ he asked.

He mentioned that some teams were very powerful in Africa competition but they have faded out so he cautioned that if Hearts of Oak do not take care they may end up with the likes of African Sports of Cote d’Ivoire who are also 10th on the Ivorian league table.

Hearts of Oak have failed to record a win in their last three matches played. They will host Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 14 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.