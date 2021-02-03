Chief Supporter of Accra Great Olympics, Joseph Langabel, believes Yaw Preko is a better gaffer than Hearts of Oak’s head coach, Kosta Papic.

Coach Papic, who returned to the Phobians, has been impressive but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Great Olympics, who have been the most improved team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, appointed Mr Preko as the head coach of the club after Annor Walker took a sick leave last month.

Coach Preko, a former Hearts of Oak coach, has won his first two matches at the club.

And according to Langabel, who is also the chief drummer for the Black Stars, coach Preko is a better coach than the Serbian tactician.

“It has been over 22 years since Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak and I am very happy with this win against them,” he told Asempa FM and Adom FM’s Kobby Stonne.

“Yaw Preko and Kenichi Yatsuhashi were working at Hearts of Oak and we all saw the good job they did for the club but because of sycophancy and hypocrisy, Hearts of Oak sacked Kenichi and Yaw Preko also decided to leave the club.

“Now we have seen what he can do and for me, he is better than Kosta Papic. We are in Africa and we need to support our own,” he said.

Langabel also pleaded with the club supporters to exercise patience with coach Preko.

“I am pleading with the supporters of the club to exercise patience for Yaw Preko. He has proved he can do the job and when he is given the support, he will surely do wonders with the club,” he said.

Great Olympics will be hosted by Bechem United in the matchday 13 games at the Bechem Park this weekend.

The Dade lads are currently levelled on points with league leaders Karela United with 21 points.