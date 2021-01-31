The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has ordered Hearts of Oak to play the rest of their Ghana Premier League matches behind closed doors.

The decision by the FA emerges after the club breached COVID-19 protocols in their defeat to local rivals Accra Great Olympics on Saturday night.

In a letter, signed by the GFA’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, the exact nature of the violations were not stated but the Phobians have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and ordered to play all games without fans until the matter is determined.

Read the letter below: