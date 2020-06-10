The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSSAG) has hinted of plans to embark on industrial action in the next 14 days.

The action, they say will take place should SSNIT fail to come up with an acceptable payment of past credit to its current retirees.

The Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, has revealed that its members have received low credits, contrary to directives by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

“SSNIT has failed in transferring past credits in its custody to the respective approved trusts enjoined by law to manage the tier two funds.

“There are pieces of evidence to show that past credits that appeared on beneficiary statements in October/November last year were higher than the ones paid retirees in 2020,” he said.

Mr Addo made the disclosure at a media briefing, adding its retirees are being short-changed as SSNIT continues to flout the principles of transparency and accountability.

Under section 824 of the presidential commission on pensions final report, it was envisaged that under the Tier-Two scheme will pay improved pension benefits especially the lump sum.

This the commission estimates will on the average be 60% more than what CAP 30 presently pays and about 5 times what SSNIT would have paid”.