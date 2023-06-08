Dr Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has urged former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to take his personal security seriously following his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

To Dr Apaak, Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s arrest is an alleged plot by some officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to frighten the latter for exposing their involvement in illegal mining activities.

The renowned heart surgeon was invited to assist with investigations on corruption-related activities, particularly on his report about the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), and was later arrested.

He has been granted a GH¢2 million bail.

In a Twitter post, the lawmaker said, “If this move is a plot to cow or intimidate Prof. Boateng for exposing the involvement of NPP officials, gov’t officials, including some in the Presidency, in illegal mining/galamsey, it has failed on arrival. Prof. must take his personal security into his own hands though!”

