A former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong-Boateng, has been recounting his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, he was invited to assist with investigations only to get there and was arrested.

The conduct of the OSP, the renowned surgeon stated surprised him given his selfless contributions to the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said he feels vindicated.

The former Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on illegal mining maintained that, he is not complicit in the illegal mining trade.

