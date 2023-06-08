A former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Frimpong-Boateng, says he feels victimised over his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor which later became an arrest for which he was granted a GH¢2 million bail.

According to him, he was surprised by the treatment meted out to him, given his selfless contributions to the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews on the back of reports of his arrest and subsequent release two weeks ago by the Special Prosecutor, the revered heart surgeon recounted his contributions to the success story of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The former appointee said though he is not perfect, he sees no wrong in his past conduct as the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on illegal mining, and therefore his arrest by the Special Prosecutor came to him as a surprise.

Responding to whether or not he feels victimised, he said, “I think so. What have I done wrong in this country? … If 0.001% of people behave like what I’ve done, this country will not be the way it is.

“As we go along in life in this country, others who have the power or the influence now should know that at some point, they will also be held accountable for what they’re doing”, the embattled scholar added.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng further revealed that following his invitation from the Special Prosecutor, he conferred with some elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who urged him to honour the invite.

While refusing to disclose to the names of the said party elders, he said they calmed him about the arrest and urged him to meet the Special Prosecutor out of courtesy.

The renowned heart surgeon received an invitation from the Special Prosecutor a few weeks ago, over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was then granted bail over his purported arrest.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor says it will take action against all persons cited for wrong doing in the controversial report.

In a statement on Tuesday May 2, the OSP said it will take “necessary action”, against all persons implicated in the report authored by renowned heart surgeon.