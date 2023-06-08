The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has refuted allegations made by Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Anyidoho claimed that he was dismissed by John Mahama within 48 hours of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

In contrast to Mr Anyidoho’s assertions, Dr Apaak asserted that it was, in fact, Mr Anyidoho who declined an ambassadorial role offered to him by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Apaak also revealed that MrAnyidoho was permitted to continue his service as a presidential staffer assigned to national security until January 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Apaak directly responded to Mr Anyidoho’s claims, stating, “…also indicate that JM offered you an ambassadorial position and you turned it down. He allowed you to continue as a presidential staffer assigned to national security. You served in this capacity till 7/1/2017 and, like the rest of us, took ex-gratia.”

Also indicate that JM offered you an ambassadorial position and you turned it down. He allowed you to continue as a Presidential Staffer assigned to National Security. You served in this capacity till 7/1/2017 and like the rest of us, took ex-gratia. https://t.co/i1EmyE9pqd — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) June 8, 2023

ALSO READ: