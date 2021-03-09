The mention of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah’s name drew mixed shouts from legislators during the delivery of this year’s state-of-the-nation address by the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

Before this, when he was acknowledged by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address, members of both sides broke into jeers and cheers depending on where they stand.

It is unclear what the reasons may be but it is obvious it has to do with the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the election petition filed by John Dramani Mahama.

The Court, presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah, dismissed the petition in its judgement on Thursday, March 4.

At the start of his address, President Akufo-Addo expressed delight in the re-affirmation of the results of the December 7 presidential elections and described the judgement as “well-reasoned” and “excellent”.

Just after the president’s address, Speaker Bagbin had to introduce the dignitaries in the make-shift chamber.

But when Justice Anin Yeboah was introduced, the Majority cheered him on while the Minority jeered at him for reasons best known to them.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members took their reaction further by singing a “thanksgiving” song for him. The election petition judgement delivered on Thursday was unanimous.