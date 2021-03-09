Two suspects are currently in the hands of the Tesano police for stealing phones in a shop at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The suspects, Emmanuel Noi, 64, and Christopher William Nii Offei, 49 entered a mobile phone shop at Tip Toe Lane, near Kwame Nkrumah Circle, under the pretext of buying a phone.

In the process, Christopher William Nii Offei engaged the shop attendant in a conversation as a ploy to distract his attention while Emmanuel Noi stole the phone.

Fortunately, the shop owner, who was monitoring the CCTV camera at the time, caught them red handed.

The shop owner had taken keen notice of them, after a similar footage of their activities went viral some time ago which footage captured the suspects using the same modus to steal a laptop from a shop on the Spintex road.

In the course of interrogation, it came to light that the two were again captured on other CCTV cameras, stealing Laptops and phones from electronic and phone shops in Osu, Kasoa and Tema.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting with investigation.

Below is the video: