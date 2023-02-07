The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Christian Atsu is currently receiving treatment after being rescued from the wreckage caused by an earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old winger was trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake on Monday.

Atsu, together with Hatayspor’s sporting director, Taner Savut, were all trapped in the rubble.

After hours of search, the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has been finally found alive but suffered foot injuries with difficulty breathing.

A statement from the GFA said it has received an update that the footballer is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The West African country’s football governing body also called on all Ghanaians to keep Atsu in their prayers.

READ ALSO

“Update: We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian,” the GFA posted on its Twitter page.

Atsu joined Hatayspor last summer following a short spell with Saudi Arabian topflight side Al Raed.

He scored in Hatayspor’s last game on Sunday and even took to Twitter to revel in grabbing the winner.

Atsu is famously remembered for winning the Best Player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].