Chris Rock has landed! The comedian was spotted in public for the first time since the night of the Oscars, where he had a now-infamous run-in with Will Smith.

The comedian was seen after arriving in Boston on Tuesday, ahead of his first return to the stage on Wednesday night for a stop on his ongoing stand-up comedy tour.

The 57-year-old comic kept mostly low-profile rocking grey sweatpants and a white shirt under a thick blue snow jacket. Rock appeared stone-faced as he kept his head lowered and rocked a dark ball cap.

Chris Rock | Photo Credit: BACKGRID

Rock is set to perform six shows at The Wilbur Theatre beginning Wednesday, and tickets are sold out. Prices for tickets on the secondary have reportedly skyrocketed following the Oscars incident, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rock was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary on Sunday when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock quipped, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” (Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss.)

Moments later, Smith walked onto the stage and slapped him in the mouth. Smith then walked offstage and cursed at Rock from his seat, yelling, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Shortly after the altercation, Smith was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. Smith — who was comforted by Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper after the incident — emotionally apologized to the Academy during his speech, though he didn’t apologize to Rock at the time. Smith took to social media to apologize publicly to Rock on Monday.

In a statement to ET on Sunday night, after the Oscars came to a close, the LAPD said they were aware of the incident but that Rock had declined to press charges.

Rock has yet to address the incident in a public statement.

