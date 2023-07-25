Bismark Osei Wusu has been married to Alberta Nyanta for 15 years.

But their relationship is falling apart on suspicion Alberta is in an amorous relationship with another man who supported her to set up a mobile money business.

Her husband, who feels insecure, wants her to make a choice between himself and the MoMo business.

When the couple appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra show, Bismark accused his wife of cheating on him with a teacher, known as Peter.

The couple lived in a family house at Asante Bekwai but when a downpour ripped the roof of their house, they moved to stay with Bismark’s sister at Trede.

“The attitude of my sister was not the best so I decided to move back to Bekwai but my wife refused to join me, so I left her to stay at Trede. But I didn’t forgo my responsibilities as a husband despite the distance between us,” he explained.

Bismark recounted his wife calling to inform him of a job opportunity offered by a certain teacher in the area. But he was not in agreement with his wife working as a Momo vendor.

But Alberta went ahead to work with the man as a MoMo vendor.

“Since my wife started the mobile money business, she has been disrespectful to me and doesn’t even answer my calls most times,” Bismark fumed.

He added that “I have moved to my house at Poano but my wife has refused to join me and is still flirting with Peter at Trede.”

Peter, who was on the show, refuted the claims, emphasizing he has no sexual relations with Alberta.

He says he only opted to assist Alberta with employment by setting her up to operate the mobile money business.

“Before she started the work, I met her husband to inform him about it,” Peter said.

Alberta, who is peeved by the accusation, also accused the husband of leaving for another woman.

Mama Effe and the Obra team promised to reunite Bismark and Alberta since Peter has declared not to be dating the woman.

ALSO READ: