President Nana Akufo-Addo has been blamed for the incessant ritual killing and social vices by teenagers in the country.

According to Kojo Bonsu, who is a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hardship in the country is pushing kids to commit murder.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said Ghanaians are gnashing their teeth under the Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Kojo Bonsu

“Kids think of ritual killing just to make money under this government; this is serious!” he fumed.

Mr Bonsu, who is former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, cited how some teenagers killed a young boy at Kasoa for money to buttress his point.

He said the NPP promised heaven during the elections but Ghanaians are living in hell under President Akufo-Addo.

Instead of concentrating on the bread-and-butter issues of the citizenry, the NDC guru said the government is still engaging in sloganeering to deceive Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 elections.

But given the performance of the NPP so far, Mr Bonsu is certain Ghanaians will boot them out and return the NDC to power.

Play attached audio for more: