Child Rights International has placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on the head of a male adult captured in a viral video flogging a toddler.

According to the organisation, the act is unfortunate and must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Bright Appiah.

The statement explained the reward will be given after the Ghana Police Service has verified the information provided.

“In support of the Ghana Police Service’s effort to locate the individual, Child Rights International, through the office of the Executive Director, is publicly staking a reward claim of ¢10,000 to any individual who will be able to provide details that will lead to the location of the individual in question, the person that recorded the video and the individual seated watching the scene unfold,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service, who is on a manhunt for the suspect whose identity is not yet known, has also offered GH¢ 2,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to his arrest.

Child Rights International has since commended and applauded the swift response of the Police on the matter.