The latest photos of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and former President Mahama have set social media buzzing.

The photos were taken when the duo graced the 15th anniversary of the Kotokoli Chief, Salifu Osumanu Binyozi’s coronation.

Clad in white outfits, the Chief Imam and Mr Mahama were caught in a warm embrace on the camera amidst smiles.

John Mahama and Chief Imam in warm embrace

Another also saw the former President pay homage to the Kotokoli Chief, who wore a clourful smock.

Former President Mahama paying homage to Kotokoli Chief

This was on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Ashaiman, which saw other high-profiled personalities and traditional rulers in attendance.

The occasion served as an opportunity to showcase the great traditions and cultural diversity of the Ghanaian people.