Fire has destroyed some seven rooms occupied by nurses and police officers at Bompata in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Several properties, running into thousands of cedis, have been lost to the incident which occurred on Sunday.

With the cause of the fire yet to be established, some of the victims told Adom News that they saw smoke emanating from the roof of the building.

Deborah Debrah, a midwife and one of the victims said all attempts by bystanders to douse the fire proved futile as they did not have enough water.

She said there was little the Fire Service Personnel could do to save the situation since the damage had already been caused, with nothing to salvage.

Sergeant David Owusu said the victims include three nurses and four police officers.

The Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Samuel Agyakum Darkwa said they have secured temporary structures for the victims and assured measures were underway to get support from the government.