The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has initiated a laudable social intervention scheme aimed at easing the socio-economic burden on his subjects.

He has started giving interest-free loans to his subjects and it covers even those who are not indigenes of his paramountcy.

Additionally, he has given them ample time to pay back so that more people can also benefit from the gesture and has expressly directed that the loans should be given to the very poor and deprived so that they can also get good life and good standard of living.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II was enstooled on June 7, 1999 as the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area and he celebrated his 22nd anniversary last June.

He is known in private life as Daniel Mensah, and has been a judge for many years, and is currently a Justice of the High Court.

The Dormahene used the 22nd enstoolment anniversary to rekindle his effort to check the indiscriminate destruction of the environment and got his people to always keep their surroundings clean.

He said he will continue to spearhead development of his traditional area and champion the betterment of the lives of his people.

Under his reign for instance, a modern District Police Headquarters was commissioned for Dormaa in 2019 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of his enstoolment.

He has since 2000, established Dormaaman Educational Endowment Fund, which has provided bursaries to brilliant but needy students.

He also established the Dormaaman Development Fund, which has provided infrastructural projects within the traditional area, including a stadium and hotels, and as part of the effort to ensure proper sanitation has supervised the building of many places of convenience.

The Dormaahene has also embarked on his palace extension project, formed the Aduana Stars Football Club and undertaken several health projects and other several youth development initiatives.