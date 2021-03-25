Residents at Dormaa Kofi Badukrom in the Bono Region have been thrown into a state of shock following the delivery of a goat with two heads and six legs.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 6:pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, but the baby died a few hours after delivery.

Some residents, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said they were yet to come to terms with the incident as they could not fathom the circumstances surrounding the birth.

The goat owner, who was equally shocked, is said to have abandoned the body of the dead baby goat which caught the attention of stray dogs to devour it.

The residents, who believe the goat has been possessed, have called on the traditional council to immediately perform certain rituals.

This, they said, will cleanse the land of every calamity the strange incident may bring.

Watch the video attached below: