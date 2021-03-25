Ghana coach CK Akonnor says his side is ready for the big clash against South Africa for qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Black Stars are guests to Bafana Bafana in a crucial Group C game after Sudan beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-1 Wednesday afternoon.

Akonnor says there is pressure on the opponent rather to win before their away fixture against Sudan.

“That was our home this time it is an away match. On their home grounds, the pressure is on them and psychologically they would have to win,” coach Akonnor told GFA News.

He continued: “We also have to mount a strategy that will give us the victory and so I’m very very hopeful and from what I have seen the last weeks.

“What we have worked on if we are able to implement it here we will get a good result.”

The game will be played in Johannesburg and has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana, South Africa and Sudan have claimed nine points with Sao Tome, clearly the minnows in the group losing all their games so far.

A win for Ghana grants them a slot to the Afcon that will be played next year in Cameroon.