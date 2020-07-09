The Chief of Kpatcheremidor/Agortor/Hwapa in the Ningo-Prampram district, Nene Naryertey Agborkey (III) and three relatives ambushed by over five gunmen, have called for the arrest and prosecution of persons behind the attack.

The chief and three occupants of a Nissan four-wheel-drive with registration number GT 8105-Z came under heavy fire around Amatsɛ whilst returning from an important meeting at Kpatcheremidor last month.

The occupants, however, managed to drive away to the Tsopoli Clinic where the chief and one other person bleeding profusely were given first aid and transferred to Bator for further treatment.

Four days later, he was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital where about 19 pellets were retrieved around his head and neck.

According to Nene Agborkey, the attack has had telling physical and psychological effects on them.

“I feel very weak at this point. My left eye can barely open after retrieving pellets just around my eyelid. Doctors are doing their best but I am hoping things get back to normal,” he said.

The three others are also doing well as they expect justice to take its course.

This is the third attempt on the chief’s life in the last few years.

Nene Agborkey suspects a faction hired the services of land guards in the area to kill him.

“They are selling land belonging to the community and anyone who opposes this becomes an enemy,” he revealed.

“Beyond this, this faction wants our communities to pay allegiance to another traditional area which is being resisted,” he indicated.

The victims have filed complaints with the Prampram district police.

District Commander, Supt Issah Cantona, who confirmed the incident, said some suspects have been picked up and are expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

The chief’s vehicle sprayed with gunshots has been released to him as investigations continue.