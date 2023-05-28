Newcastle United and Chelsea played out an entertaining draw to bring down a contrasting season for both sides at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Gordon opened his account for the Magpies before Kieran Trippier put through his own net to level it up.

The result means Champions League-bound Newcastle finish fourth, while Chelsea end up in 12th and in the bottom half for the first time since 1995-96.

Newcastle took the lead inside nine minutes. Allan Saint-Maximin found Elliot Anderson on the overlap, and he crossed for Gordon to force home his first goal since a January move from Everton.

Chelsea then restored parity 18 minutes later. Enzo Fernandez’s quick free-kick released Raheem Sterling and his drilled cross from the right was deflected home by the unfortunate Trippier.

Before halftime, Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron drew a fine save from Kepa Arrizabalaga and Dubravka denied Chelsea’s Sterling before Matt Targett cleared off the line.

The home side began to assert themselves in the second half, but Dubravka was largely untested, with Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall and Sterling all shooting over.

Newcastle hit the bar through 17-year-old substitute Lewis Miley, on his Premier League debut, but both teams deserved a point.