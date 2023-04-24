Chelsea are closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach. Pochettino is the favourite and there is growing confidence talks will end in a successful conclusion.

The former Tottenham manager, unemployed since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, emerged as the frontrunner after Julian Nagelsmann withdrew from the race at the end of last week.

Pochettino has held a series of positive talks with Chelsea’s owners and it is understood confirmation of the Argentinian as the permanent successor to Graham Potter could come soon. It has been stressed, though, that the deal is not done and that the club have other candidates in mind in case negotiations collapse.

Chelsea’s controlling co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are under pressure to make the right appointment after a chaotic first season. Pochettino, whose links with Spurs are unlikely to be an impediment to his taking the job, would be the third permanent manager to work under this ownership. Chelsea put Frank Lampard in temporary charge after firing Potter this month.

Potter, who had been in post for only seven months, had been brought in after the shock dismissal of Thomas Tuchel last September.

However, Chelsea, who have spent close to £600m since last summer, fired the former Brighton manager after a dreadful run. Chelsea lie 11th in the Premier League and are unlikely to be in Europe next season.