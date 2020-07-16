A man has been arrested for allegedly brutalising his wife and his stepchildren in Anambra state.

According to people who claim to be close to the situation, the man, identified as Samson, is in the habit of beating his wife, Ifunanya Georgina Anajemba, and her kids at their home at Alex Anajemba Street, Akabo Village in Mbaukwu, Anambra state.

He allegedly came home on Tuesday, July 14, and accused her of gossiping about him with their neighbours. He then attacked her.

Photos of the woman’s scalded skin were shared on Facebook and her husband was accused of being responsible for it. The skin of her legs was peeling, exposing her flesh. The skin on her fingers was also swollen and about ready to burst open.

According to reports, this comes a few weeks after he allegedly poured fuel on one of his stepdaughters and ignited it with a match stick.

Below are more photos showing the aftermath of the alleged domestic abuse incident:

Her swollen fingers