Kumawood luminary, Kwaku Manu has disclosed the heartfelt advice he offered fellow actor, Lil Win after his fatal accident on the Amakom road.

Kwaku Manu revealed his deep concerns for Lil Win’s well-being and safety, for which he advised him to prioritize his health and not attend his movie premiere.

In an interview, Manu recounted urging Lil Win to allow medical professionals to thoroughly assess any potential internal injuries before being discharged.

“I was with Lil Win after the accident and I told him not to attend the premiere. You know as a celebrity when people meet us in public they would want to touch you, hug and fondle you and I knew that was going to happen to him. Something like that can worsen his situation, so I told him not to attend”.

But, he said Lil Win being a stubborn friend disregarded his advice and proceeded to the Kumasi mall for the premier of ‘ A Country Called Ghana’.

Regrettably, Kwaku Manu said Lil Win’s decision has worsened his situation, as he has also become a target to trolls.

He added that Lil Win acted based on impulse and will regret his actions.

SEE ALSO